This Tiny Town In Missouri Has A Population Of 3

We all know how populated major cities are throughout the states, but a lot of people are unaware of the small towns surrounding those major metropolitan areas.

Luckily, if you aren't aware of the smallest town in your state, House Beautiful set out to find the tiniest towns in the United States.

"When it comes to small towns, every state boasts at least one scenic mountain town, one pretty lake town, and one quirky small-town destination, but only one can take the top spot as the absolute teeniest!"

So, what is Missouri's tiniest town?

The tiniest town in Missouri is Baker, with a population of three.

Baker is located on the Castor River in Stoddard County.

The entire tiny town is a total of 0.21 square miles.

According to City-Data, the 2010 Census reported that Baker had two males and one female living there with a median age range of 60 years old. The largest city with over 50,000 people near Baker is Jonesboro, Arkansas, with a population of 76,036 as of 2019.

Of all the tiny towns from House Beautiful's report, there were only 8 states that had a town with a smaller population than Baker, Missouri. Those states included Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Utah and Washington.

To see the tiniest town in each state across the U.S., click here.