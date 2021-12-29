Travis Scott Could Return To The Stage Next Year Following Astroworld Saga

Travis Scott has taken some time off from performing following his tragic Astroworld Festival that left ten dead and nearly 300 people injured. However, fans are now speculating that the star could return to hit the stage at next year's Rolling Loud Miami Festival.

After the Rolling Loud announced early bird pre-sale tickets for the Miami leg of the show on Monday, one of the tweets seemingly foreshadowed that Scott could potentially make his return to the stage during the show. The tweet read:

"This early bird presale is for the ragers that trust the process. Every lineup we drop is a hit so just know."