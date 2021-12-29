Where You Can Find The Most Expensive Restaurant In Colorado
By Zuri Anderson
December 29, 2021
Everybody loves getting delicious food for low prices, but sometimes you got to pay extra for that five-star experience. While there are plenty of affordable eateries, they are some restaurants that aren't afraid to charge more for their dishes. It may even be worth it!
For those who don't mind dropping some extra coins for their meals, LoveFood found the most expensive restaurant in every state. These businesses range from lavish fine-dining establishments to hearty steakhouses. Don't be surprised if they're in a high-rise building or sporting stunning oceanside views.
If you're looking for a top-tier dining experience in Colorado, writers say you should head over to...
EDGE!
Here's what writers had to say about the Denver restaurant:
"EDGE restaurant is part of Denver’s Four Seasons hotel, so it’s perhaps not that surprising it’s the most expensive around. The menu has a mix of comfort food (there are five takes on mac ’n’ cheese), seafood and fine cuts of beef. While nothing is exactly cheap, the latter is where it gets really pricey – a 6oz (170g) Wagyu New York Strip Steak goes for a whopping $252 (£188). Perhaps not one for everyday dining, then, but the sleekly stylish dining room is a great choice for a special meal."
You can find EDGE at 1111 14th Street in Denver.
Click here for more fancy and luxurious American restaurants.