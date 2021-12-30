4 Victims Killed In San Diego County Plane Crash Identified

Local authorities have identified four people who perished in a fiery San Diego County plane crash earlier this week, per FOX 5 on Wednesday (December 29).

According to local agencies and organizations, the victims that died after a jet smashed into an El Cajon neighborhood Monday night (December 27) were:

Tina Ward

Laurie Gentz

Julian Jorge Bugaj , 67

, 67 Douglas James Grande, 45

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office says they used "special fingerprinting techniques" to identify Burgaj and Grande. Ward and Gentz's identities were "confirmed... by organizations linked to them," according to reporters.

Ward was a flight nurse and married to retired Oceanside Fire Deputy Chief Joseph Ward. The Oceanside Firefighters Association 3736 mourned her death in a Tuesday (December 28) Facebook post, saying:

"It is with heavy hearts that the Oceanside Fire Department and their fire family would like to extend our deepest condolences to our recently retired Chief Ward, his family, and all family and friends of the Aeromedevac flight crew N88OZ. Chief Ward’s wife Tina, was a flight nurse on board of the aircraft that crashed last night in El Cajon. We are shocked and saddened by this devastating news and are keeping you all in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."