Charlotte Neighbors Rescue Wheelchair-Bound Woman From Burning Building

By Sarah Tate

December 30, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

When a fire broke out a Charlotte home on Tuesday (December 28), a pair of neighbors went to work rescuing a wheelchair-bound woman from the flames.

According to WCNC, Larinzell Robinson and Darius McVay jumped into action when Robinson's young daughter told them that the neighbor's apartment was on fire. Knowing the elderly woman was in a wheelchair, they ran over to rescue her and get her to safety.

"She's committed to the wheelchair, so I was just trying to get her out of there," Robinson said. "I was just like, 'God be with me going here.' But I felt like the devil was trying to take us out by going into the fire."

Robinson originally attempted to douse the flames with a fire extinguisher, but once he determined the blaze was too intense, they got her out of the home. The woman and one of her rescuers were evaluated at the scene by Mecklenburg EMS and released.

"I don't have ... I have no words to really say how I feel," Robinson said of his heroic actions. "I was kind of glad that I saved a life."

McVay added, "I'm just happy that we saved her."

According to officials with Charlotte Fire, the fire appears to have been an accident that started at an unattended stove. While the woman was fortunately saved from the blaze, the building sustained about $12,000 worth of damage.

