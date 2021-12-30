Detroit Police Officers Rescue Puppies From Abandon Home

By Hannah DeRuyter

December 30, 2021

Photo: Detroit Police Department

After being left in an abandoned home in Detroit, a few puppies and their mother were rescued by police officers.

According to CBS Detroit, officers H. Kourani and G. Rogers saved the puppies after noticing a dog constantly around an abandoned house.

Both officers went inside the home and found two puppies on a mattress and one of the puppies was tangled in coil.

After being rescued, authorities say the puppies and their mom were placed with Detroit Pit Crew Dog Rescue and are now safe.

Here is what the Detroit Police Department tweeted along with photos of the rescued animals:

"AMAZING RESCUE: A big shoutout to officers H. Kourani and G. Rogers with @DPD11Pct for rescuing a momma dog and her two pups from an abandoned house. One of the puppies were found tangled in a coil inside of a mattress. The puppies and mom are now safe! @PitDetroit"
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices