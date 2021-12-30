Detroit Police Officers Rescue Puppies From Abandon Home

After being left in an abandoned home in Detroit, a few puppies and their mother were rescued by police officers.

According to CBS Detroit, officers H. Kourani and G. Rogers saved the puppies after noticing a dog constantly around an abandoned house.

Both officers went inside the home and found two puppies on a mattress and one of the puppies was tangled in coil.

After being rescued, authorities say the puppies and their mom were placed with Detroit Pit Crew Dog Rescue and are now safe.

Here is what the Detroit Police Department tweeted along with photos of the rescued animals:

"AMAZING RESCUE: A big shoutout to officers H. Kourani and G. Rogers with @DPD11Pct for rescuing a momma dog and her two pups from an abandoned house. One of the puppies were found tangled in a coil inside of a mattress. The puppies and mom are now safe! @PitDetroit"