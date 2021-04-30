VIDEO: Carnitas And Her Four Puppies Rescued From Texas Storm Drain

A group of animal lovers in Texas banded together to save a momma dog they dubbed "Carnitas."

Carnitas - or little meats in English - was pregnant when Pam Ashley, Emily Daniels and Shireen Hyrapiet first spotted first spotted her roaming around north Houston.

All three women met through the NextDoor app and were working together to make sure the mom-to-be was OK, KHOU reported. They tried catching her for weeks, but Carnitas would get scared and run off whenever anyone came too close.

Carnitas eventually gave birth in a storm drain, and the animals lovers knew they couldn't leave her in there.