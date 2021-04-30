VIDEO: Carnitas And Her Four Puppies Rescued From Texas Storm Drain
By Anna Gallegos
April 30, 2021
A group of animal lovers in Texas banded together to save a momma dog they dubbed "Carnitas."
Carnitas - or little meats in English - was pregnant when Pam Ashley, Emily Daniels and Shireen Hyrapiet first spotted first spotted her roaming around north Houston.
All three women met through the NextDoor app and were working together to make sure the mom-to-be was OK, KHOU reported. They tried catching her for weeks, but Carnitas would get scared and run off whenever anyone came too close.
Carnitas eventually gave birth in a storm drain, and the animals lovers knew they couldn't leave her in there.
Another volunteer, Sabrina Amador, was able to crawl through a small hole and into the storm drain on April 23. After crawling through the muck, Amador and the group was able to pull Carnitas out of the pipe with a catch stick.
Carnitas didn't like being rescued and thrashed around before the group was able to move her in a pen.
Her four wriggly and whimpering puppies were much easier to pull out of the pipe.
Now, Carnitas is like a different dog. Video shared on Facebook after the rescue shows the momma gently eating out of one of the rescuer's hands while Carnitas' puppies snooze near her belly.
The group is still looking for a foster for Carnitas and her puppies. Anyone interested can contact emilyjdaniels@gmail.com.
Absolutely crazy rescue of this dog that we've been tracking for weeks, but she wouldn't trap. She finally had her...Posted by Shireen Hyrapiet on Friday, April 23, 2021
Photo: Courtesy of Shireen Hyrapiet