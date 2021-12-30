New England Man Faked Positive COVID Test To Avoid Appearing In Court

A Connecticut man is facing criminal charges after reportedly fabricating a positive COVID-19 test to avoid his court appearance in November.

Junior Jumpp, 31, of Hartford, was charged with one count of second degree forgery and one count of fabricating physical evidence, the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice confirmed via WTNH.

An arrest warrant affidavit obtained by WTNH states that the 31-year-old was out on bond following his arrest in connection to several pending cases within the New Britain Judicial District.

Jumpp was arrested on November 16 and charged with threatening in the second degree and breach of peace in the second degree, as well as on November 26 on a warrant accusing him of interfering with an officer and breach of peace in the second degree.

Jumpp was scheduled to appear before a judge in New Britain Superior Court on November 30, but his defense team told the judge one and the State's Attorney that he'd tested positive for COVID-19, providing a screenshot of what appeared to be a positive test notification one day prior.

Jumpp was excused from appearing in court the following day, however, an investigation by the state's Division of Criminal Justice reveals the notification was forged and allegedly fabricated by the suspect in an effort to avoid appearing before the judge.

Jumpp is currently being held on a $25,000 bond and faces 11 pending cases at Superior Court in New Britain, as well as one at Superior Court in Hartford, which is being transferred to New Britain, WTNH reports.

Jumpp is also scheduled for a court appearance on February 3, 2022.