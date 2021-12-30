'Heroic' Lakewood Police Agent Who Shot Denver Shooter Identified

A Lakewood police agent being hailed as a hero in the deadly Monday (December 27) shooting has been identified, according to CBS Denver.

Reporters say Ashley Ferris underwent surgery on Wednesday (December 29) after she was shot in the line of duty during a vicious killing spree in Denver and Lakewood earlier this week. Lakewood Police confirmed she shot and killed Lyndon McLeod, who authorities say took the lives of five people.

According to officials, McLeod crossed paths with Ferris at Alaska and Vance Streets in the Belmar shopping center. The agent ordered McLeod to drop his weapon, but he instead walked toward her and then shot Ferris in the abdomen, police say.

When Ferris fell on the ground, she reportedly fired at McLeod and killed him. Ferris was rushed to the hospital after the encounter, according to reporters.

This is what Lakewood Police Chief Dan McCasky said about Ferris' actions:

"All of us at the Lakewood Police Department are incredibly proud of Agent Ferris and the bravery shown by her and her fellow law enforcement officers during this active shooter situation. The entire Lakewood Police family will be here to support Agent Ferris and her family as she embarks on this recovery process. Our hearts are incredibly heavy with the loss of life and injuries suffered by others during this rampage. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Cardenas, Gunn-Maldonado, Scofield, Steck and Swinyard families, as well as the families of those injured."