How To Stream Foo Fighters’ Historic Madison Square Garden Concert

Back in June, Foo Fighters played Madison Square Garden's first full-capacity concert since the pandemic more than one year earlier. The historic concert brought joy and comfort to fans lucky enough to be in the audience following a really difficult year. Now fans who weren't able to attend will finally be able to witness the one-of-a-kind show.

For a limited time, Foo Fighters are streaming the full concert for free on their YouTube channel. "June 20th, 2021: Rock and Roll returns to [The Garden], streaming for a limited time at the link in bio. Can't wait to see you all again soon!!!" The band wrote on Instagram.

Whether they were able to catch it live or not, fans were thrilled by the news. "This was a night to remember!! It was medicine for the soul.," one wrote. "What a gift to relive this unbelievable night. Thank you,thank you, thank you!!!!" another excitedly added.