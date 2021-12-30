Kane Brown Looks Ahead To New Music, Tour Dates In 2022

The “One Mississippi” singer marked several successes this year, including when he cemented a spot on Time’s 100 most influential people of 2021. Brown and country icon Dolly Parton were two big names in the country music industry to make the list. Explaining why Brown stands out, fellow singer-songwriter Darius Rucker credited Brown’s “unquantifiable ‘it’ factor” and “laid-back” attitude. Rucker wrote, in part: “I’m sure there are kids looking up to Kane right now just like when I looked up at Charley Pride…Kane is setting the bar so high for the next generation. I hope kids see him and now think, ‘I can do that.’”

Brown is also planning to release more music in 2022. He revealed on his social media channels that his next song, “Whiskey Sour,” is set to release next month: “I love getting to sing other people’s stories! This is my next song to release January 14th tag a friend 🔥”