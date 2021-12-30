Kane Brown Looks Ahead To New Music, Tour Dates In 2022

By Kelly Fisher

December 30, 2021

iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball 2021 - Show
Photo: Getty Images

Kane Brown is looking ahead to 2022, and he’s ready to hit the road again on the next leg of his Blessed & Free Tour. Brown took to his social media channels to share his upcoming tour dates, ready to tour “with my boys [Chase Rice] and [Restless Road] see y’all there 🔥🔥” Brown’s headlining tour is named after “Blessed & Free,” a project with H.E.R. that released earlier this year. The song is one of Brown’s latest cross-genre collaborations, adding to a list of hit songs like “Memory” with blackbear, "One Thing Right" with Marshmello and "Be Like That" with Khalid and Swae Lee, among others.

The “One Mississippi” singer marked several successes this year, including when he cemented a spot on Time’s 100 most influential people of 2021. Brown and country icon Dolly Parton were two big names in the country music industry to make the list. Explaining why Brown stands out, fellow singer-songwriter Darius Rucker credited Brown’s “unquantifiable ‘it’ factor” and “laid-back” attitude. Rucker wrote, in part: “I’m sure there are kids looking up to Kane right now just like when I looked up at Charley Pride…Kane is setting the bar so high for the next generation. I hope kids see him and now think, ‘I can do that.’”

Brown is also planning to release more music in 2022. He revealed on his social media channels that his next song, “Whiskey Sour,” is set to release next month: “I love getting to sing other people’s stories! This is my next song to release January 14th tag a friend 🔥”

