North Carolina Couple Felt 'Numb' After Winning Big Lottery Prize

A couple in North Carolina is still in shock after winning a big lottery prize right before Christmas.

Kelly McGee, of Coats, stopped by the Bass Country Store on N.C. 27 East on Thursday (December 23), just two days before Christmas, to pick up a $5 "7" scratch-off lottery ticket, according to a release from the North Carolina Education Lottery. After she and her husband scratched it in the parking lot outside, he took it inside the store to see if they won anything. As it turns out, they did win — a $200,000 prize.

"He ran out to tell me we won, but I didn't believe him. I still don't believe it," she told lottery officials, adding, "I was speechless. I felt numb."

The couple claimed their prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Tuesday (December 28), bringing home a total of $141,501 after state and federal tax withholdings.

So what do they plan to do with their new winnings? They have a few ideas about how they want to spend the money, such as preparing for retirement, paying off a car and buying some land.

"We're so blessed and thankful. This will help us with the retirement we deserve," McGee said. She added, "We won't have to worry about anything but paying the light bill."