North Carolina Man's 'Super Lucky' Feeling Wins Him Huge Lottery Jackpot

A North Carolina man's recent lottery win will be used to help provide for multiple generations of his family.

Wesley Russell, of Kannapolis, recently tried his luck at the North Carolina Education Lottery, purchased a $20 Fast Play ticket from the Speedway on South Cannon Boulevard. His luck paid off when he scored the Fast Play jackpot of $388,878. His choice of the $20 ticket also won him an additional $200,000, with the total amount won coming out tot $588,878.

"For some reason I really was feeling super lucky and something was telling me to buy that ticket," he told lottery officials. "I think I'm still dreaming."

Even after playing his ticket and seeing the half-million dollar prize, he was still in disbelief.

"I didn't believe it so I showed the guy at the register and then he started freaking out too," he recalled. "I thought I was being punked or something."

Russell claimed his prize at lottery headquarters on Tuesday (December 14), bringing home a total of $416,637 after state and federal taxes. So what does he plan to do with his winnings? He plans to prepare for the birth of his child and hope to also buy a new home for his parents.

"My parents are the only people who have always stood by my side," he said. "I learned how to be a good person from them and it's time to pay them back."