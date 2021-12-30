The Avett Brothers Postpone New Year's Eve Show In Greensboro

The rising number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina has been canceling or postponing plans and celebrations ahead of New Year's Eve, including The Avett Brothers NYE performance in Greensboro.

The Avett Brothers, who are originally from Concord, were set to ring in the new year on Friday (December 31) at the Greensboro Coliseum. However, the band decided to postpone the show on Wednesday after the rising COVID-19 numbers, WCNC reports.

"Out of concern for the safety and well-being of our fans, the employees at the Greensboro Coliseum, our crew, and the band, we have decided to postpone this year's New Year's Eve show," the band said in a statement, also posting a video to Twitter explaining their decision. "It is also important that we not add to the burden that the already-overwhelmed hospitals and healthcare workers are facing in North Carolina."