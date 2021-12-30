The Avett Brothers Postpone New Year's Eve Show In Greensboro
By Sarah Tate
December 30, 2021
The rising number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina has been canceling or postponing plans and celebrations ahead of New Year's Eve, including The Avett Brothers NYE performance in Greensboro.
The Avett Brothers, who are originally from Concord, were set to ring in the new year on Friday (December 31) at the Greensboro Coliseum. However, the band decided to postpone the show on Wednesday after the rising COVID-19 numbers, WCNC reports.
"Out of concern for the safety and well-being of our fans, the employees at the Greensboro Coliseum, our crew, and the band, we have decided to postpone this year's New Year's Eve show," the band said in a statement, also posting a video to Twitter explaining their decision. "It is also important that we not add to the burden that the already-overwhelmed hospitals and healthcare workers are facing in North Carolina."
Out of concern for the safety and well-being of our fans, the employees at @Gbocoliseum, our crew, and the band, we have decided to postpone this year's #AvettNYE show. Full statement: https://t.co/CJVJl6yoPl pic.twitter.com/2TzbX4CbGS— The Avett Brothers (@theavettbros) December 29, 2021
As of Thursday, a new date for the rescheduled show has not been announced but the band will provide more information about the rescheduled date in the near future.
"We are working on details for a rescheduled show and hope to have more info for you in the coming weeks," the statement continued. "We thank you for your patience and understanding and sincerely look forward to seeing you in 2022."