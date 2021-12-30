The Avett Brothers Postpone New Year's Eve Show In Greensboro

By Sarah Tate

December 30, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

The rising number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina has been canceling or postponing plans and celebrations ahead of New Year's Eve, including The Avett Brothers NYE performance in Greensboro.

The Avett Brothers, who are originally from Concord, were set to ring in the new year on Friday (December 31) at the Greensboro Coliseum. However, the band decided to postpone the show on Wednesday after the rising COVID-19 numbers, WCNC reports.

"Out of concern for the safety and well-being of our fans, the employees at the Greensboro Coliseum, our crew, and the band, we have decided to postpone this year's New Year's Eve show," the band said in a statement, also posting a video to Twitter explaining their decision. "It is also important that we not add to the burden that the already-overwhelmed hospitals and healthcare workers are facing in North Carolina."

As of Thursday, a new date for the rescheduled show has not been announced but the band will provide more information about the rescheduled date in the near future.

"We are working on details for a rescheduled show and hope to have more info for you in the coming weeks," the statement continued. "We thank you for your patience and understanding and sincerely look forward to seeing you in 2022."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices