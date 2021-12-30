This Eatery Has The Best Salad In Minnesota

Eating a meal that's a little on the healthier side can be difficult when you have burgers or burritos as other food options.

Salads can be just as delicious as the greasy stuff if you add the right ingredients. Luckily, if you're on the hunt for a great salad, Eat This, Not That! searched "far and wide" to find the best salad option in each state.

"As the days are getting brighter, there's nothing better than a meal that keeps you light and energized. Salads are a great way to get creative with flavors while still sticking to nutritious values."

To find the best salad options, Eat This Not That! "researched reviews from Yelp and local publications with a combination of highly recommended restaurants alongside their most-reviewed salad dishes" to find the best salads around.

So, where can you find the best salad in Minnesota?

Fried Brie Salad at Rustica Eatery & Tavern in Moorhead.

Here is what the report had to say about Rustica Eatery & Tavern:

"The dining experience you'll have at Rustica Eatery & Tavern is guaranteed to be unforgettable if you try this dish. This salad is enjoyable for the nourishing and tasteful textures, but there's nothing better than the cheese—and it's fried cheese. You can't go wrong with fried cheese! The finishing touch is the rich smoked bacon dressing that makes the whole plate shine."

