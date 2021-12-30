This Is The Most Expensive Restaurant In Louisiana

Everyone loves a good deal, especially when it comes to finding a tasty meal at a fraction of the price of a fine-dining restaurant. However, every once in a while you may want to splurge on a deliciously decadent meal.

LoveFood recently compiled a list of the most expensive restaurant in each state, from high-scale steakhouses to restaurants with freshly-caught seafood. To determine which restaurants made the cut, the site found the most expensive main course offered at restaurants around the country, excluding spots that only offer prix fixe or testing menus. What they found were some pricy meals that promise a true fine-dining experience.

So which Louisiana restaurant is said to be the most expensive in the entire state?

Restaurant R'evolution