This Is The Cheapest Place To Eat In Louisiana

Louisiana has no shortage of amazing restaurants. Maybe you want to take your significant other on a date night out or treat yourself to a fancy dessert for a special occasion. Other times, however, you may want a meal that won't break the bank.

Eat This, Not That knows that people can get tired of picking up the same old cheap eats for a quick meal, so they found restaurants around the country where diners can get a full meal or dessert for under $10. The food site recently released a list of the best cheap places to eat in each state, including this spot in Louisiana.

"These cheap eats are budget-friendly, allow you to take a break, and oftentimes try a regional dish that you can't find anywhere else."

So which restaurant is the cheapest place to eat in Louisiana?

Mother's Restaurant

This cafeteria style establishment in New Orleans serves up delicious, inexpensive Southern fare that has kept customers coming back for more than 80 years. Here's what Eat This, Not That had to say about it:

"Mother's Restaurant is a New Orleans staple. The restaurant has been around since 1938 and continues to bring in crowds of locals and tourists. The biscuits at Mother's are not to be missed and are a deal at $2.50 each."

Check out the full report here.