Video Shows Royal Guard Plow Into, Step On Child As Shocked Tourists Watch

Among the sites tourists visit when they go to England are Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and the Tower of London - all places that are protected by the Royal Guard. While the guards are mostly just performing a ceremonial public duty, watching them is a highlight for many visitors to the country, especially when they march. However, one child got a little too close to the action recently and it didn't end up well for her - or for the Royal Guard.

A video on TikTok shows two guards marching outside of the Tower of London. A young girl steps in front of them and one of the guards plows into the child, knocking her to the ground. He then tries to step over the girl but instead steps on her a bit before walking on without stopping as onlookers gasp at what they just witnessed.