2 Teens Charged After Gun Found On Campus Of Nashville High School

By Sarah Tate

December 31, 2021

Two teens are facing charges after reportedly brining a gun onto the campus of a Nashville high school.

The teens were arrested on Thursday (December 30) after they allegedly brought a gun to a basketball tournament at John Overton High School, FOX 17 reports. According to police, the principal was made aware that two teens, 18-year-old Jonathan Duke and a 16 year old, were armed.

The principal alerted an off-duty officer who approached the teens at a vehicle in the parking lot. After noticing a bag of marijuana "in plain view," the officer asked if there were any weapons in the car, to which Duke confirmed there was a gun under one of the seats.

Both Duke and the minor were arrested and now face charges of carrying a weapon on school property as well as possession of marijuana. School wasn't in session at the time of the incident, and neither teen is a student at the school. The name of the minor involved has not been released.

This is the latest in a string of instances where a firearm was brought onto the campus of a Middle Tennessee school. Earlier this month, a parent of a Nashville student was arrested after reportedly bringing a gun onto campus when a fight broke out at the school. Days later, an elementary school student was found with a pistol on campus that he brought for "protection."

