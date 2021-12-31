Did you design a letterman jacket in the '90s and never pick it up? An Arizona thrift store might have it in stock.

Veterans Village in Pinetop-Lakeside, Arizona, is looking to reconnect letterman jackets with their rightful owners after a previous reunification sparked a nationwide search.

In November, Josh Mottley discovered his brother Jed's letterman jacket at the Arizona thrift shop. It was a bright red jacket with "Jed" stitched on it and had a "Class of 1994" patch, according to ABC15 Arizona. Following the story's publication, several others reached out to Veterans Village in hopes of finding their letterman jackets, too.

Veterans Village came into possession of the letterman jackets after another business that shut down donated them. The store thought they were samples, but it turns out they belong to actual people.

“A lot of kids never got these jackets. We thought they were displays or samples and then when Josh found his brothers jacket, it was like, 'Oh my gosh, we had sold hundreds of these jackets,'” Veterans Village owner Maggie Heath told ABC15.

So far, four people have identified and picked up their letterman jackets from the store, according to ABC15.

"To see the joy on these people's faces when they get them and they hug them and they love them, and they’re just so excited because they said, "You know I couldn’t get it and never thought I’d see this again,'" Heath said.