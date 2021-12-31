3 Arrested In Arizona For Stealing 2 Dogs Worth $10,000 Each

Three people were arrested in Arizona on Wednesday for stealing two dogs worth $10,000 each.

Glendale police released body cam footage that shows the dogs being reunited with their owners after the suspects were arrested, according to KPHO. The dogs, named Paris and Lala, were reunited with their owners just as they were getting ready to move out of the state.

Police arrested April Wilder, Charles Austin and Barry Grier on several charges, including felony theft. Wilder went back to the dog owners' home with one of the dogs asking for a reward, police said.

"The male victim noticed that the car that April Wilder was in matched the description of the car that neighbors said had picked up the dogs in the first place," Jose Santiago, Glendale Public Safety media relations manager, told KPHO.

The other dog was tracked down with Austin and Grier.

Police said they were glad this incident finished with a happy ending.

"A lot of times, people don't realize our officers have feelings and emotions as well. So they want to be able to have these happy endings. They want to be able to bring your loved ones home regardless of their four-legged or two-legged, and for them, they were just thrilled that this had the ending that works for everybody." Santiago said.