Fans And Colleagues React To Death Of Iconic Actress Betty White

One of the most beloved names in entertainment has died.

Betty White, the legendary actress and comedian whose career spanned nine decades, has died at the age of 99.

White's close friend and agent Jeff Witjas confirmed White's death in a statement issued to PEOPLE Magazine on Friday.

"Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever," Witjas. "I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don't think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again."

White was just weeks away from her 100th birthday on January 17 at the time of her death.

Numerous fans and colleagues took to social media to celebrate the life and legacy of the Golden Girls actress.