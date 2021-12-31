Fans And Colleagues React To Death Of Iconic Actress Betty White
By Jason Hall
December 31, 2021
One of the most beloved names in entertainment has died.
Betty White, the legendary actress and comedian whose career spanned nine decades, has died at the age of 99.
White's close friend and agent Jeff Witjas confirmed White's death in a statement issued to PEOPLE Magazine on Friday.
"Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever," Witjas. "I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don't think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again."
White was just weeks away from her 100th birthday on January 17 at the time of her death.
Numerous fans and colleagues took to social media to celebrate the life and legacy of the Golden Girls actress.
The world looks different now. She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret. pic.twitter.com/uevwerjobS— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 31, 2021
RIP Betty White! Man did I think you would live forever. You blew a huge hole in this world that will inspire generations. Rest in glorious peace….you’ve earned your wings ❤️❤️❤https://t.co/7wpeLHgySy— Viola Davis (@violadavis) December 31, 2021
Rest in peace, sweet Betty. My God, how bright heaven must be right now.— 😷💉 Valerie Bertinelli (@Wolfiesmom) December 31, 2021
RIP Betty White, the only SNL host I ever saw get a standing ovation at the after party. A party at which she ordered a vodka and a hotdog and stayed til the bitter end.— Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) December 31, 2021
I was so thrilled to get to work with Betty White on Hot in Cleveland in 2012. I didn’t want to be annoying and ask for a pic but then I regretted it and chased her down as she was being driven home. We worked with live… https://t.co/UW6yhZXvcP— Lauren Lapkus 🍰 (@laurenlapkus) December 31, 2021
Saddened to hear that @BettyMWhite has passed. I loved her comedic wit and endearing charm. She definitely was a sweetheart to the world and a gift to the entertainment world. 😔— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 31, 2021
Our national treasure, Betty White, has passed just before her 100th birthday. Our Sue Ann Nivens, our beloved Rose Nylund, has joined the heavens to delight the stars with her inimitable style, humor, and charm. A great loss to us all. We shall miss her dearly.— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 31, 2021
A spirit of goodness and hope. Betty White was much beloved because of who she was, and how she embraced a life well lived. Her smile. Her sense of humor. Her basic decency. Our world would be better if more followed her example. It is diminished with her passing.— Dan Rather (@DanRather) December 31, 2021
Asked for his response, President Biden tells @DJJudd that Betty White's death at 99 is "a shame."— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) December 31, 2021
Rest In Peace sweet Betty #BettyWhite pic.twitter.com/RK8kKJkZxp— Jenifer Lewis (@JeniferLewis) December 31, 2021
golden— Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) December 31, 2021
adjective
1. bright, metallic, or lustrous like gold.
2. full of happiness, prosperity, or vigor.
3. highly talented and favored; destined for success.
4. Betty White. pic.twitter.com/uLiOr5j13X
RIP to one of the funniest people ever, Betty White. pic.twitter.com/LkHTkdJQmp— Ryan Schocket (@RyanSchocket) December 31, 2021
RIP Betty White. Thank you for being a friend… pic.twitter.com/6fd8rs9FLh— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) December 31, 2021
Rest in Peace Betty White— Adan Lang Syne (@Manic_Socratic) December 31, 2021
cc @communiess pic.twitter.com/ejEXctfNc9
RIP to a real one, Betty White pic.twitter.com/qd5IQdsvos— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) December 31, 2021
I hope that the people who were lucky enough to be close to her are doing alright. Call your loved ones and let them know what they mean to you. #BettyWhite— Austin Creed - King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) December 31, 2021
Hollywood icon Betty White has passed away at age 99. Thank you for being a friend, Betty. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/AI48ImiCjO— IMDb (@IMDb) December 31, 2021
Betty White was an icon, a legend, and consistently found a way to be the moment over her nearly 70 year career.— Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) December 31, 2021
A trailblazer. An original. And a truly kind soul. May she be forever surrounded by four-legged animals in heaven. pic.twitter.com/agiNKiSY7O
I never met the great #BettyWhite but I grew up watching her on Mary Tyler Moore, Golden Girls, and all the 70’s & 80’s game shows. This funny lady was a TV constant in my life and an American icon. Seems unfair she died at all, let alone 3 weeks before her 100th birthday. #RIP https://t.co/EdKBeylFmk— KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) December 31, 2021
White was featured in a PEOPLE Magazine cover story this week ahead of her what would have been her 100th birthday on January 17.
"I'm so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age," White said during the recent interview. "It's amazing."
White's legendary entertainment career spanned 80 years, which included notable television roles on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Golden Girls and, more recently, Hot in Cleveland, among numerous others.
White last credited acting role came in the 2019 television short series, Forky Asks A Question, where she revived her character Bitey White from the film Toy Story 4.