Here's Where You Can Find The Best Deli In Michigan

Sandwiches are a quick and easy lunch that everyone loves. The different variety of meats, cheeses and condiments you can throw together are endless, making sandwiches the perfect meal for everyone.

If you're on the hunt for the best sandwiches around, Eat This, Not That! set out to find the best delis in each state.

"Although the East Coast and Mid-Atlantic regions, especially cities like New York City and Philadelphia, are known for having incredible delis, don't count out the options all across the country."

To find the best deli in each state, Eat This, Not That! looked at "reviews and feedback from locals and tourists" and also looked at "some award-winning delis."

So, what is Michigan's best deli?

Zingerman's Delicatessen in Ann Arbor.

Here is what the report had to say about Zingerman's Delicatessen:

"Zingerman's Deli isn't just highly regarded in Michigan — it's well-known all across the Midwest. Its most popular items include pastrami, brisket, and corned beef sandwiches. According to USA Today, people are so passionate about Zingerman's that the deli keeps a list of "retired" sandwiches that have been discontinued so they can be served up if someone returns looking for an old favorite."

Click here to see the best deli in each state.