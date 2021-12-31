Here's Where You Can Find The Best Deli In Minnesota

By Hannah DeRuyter

December 31, 2021

Your lunch is waiting for you
Photo: Getty Images

Sandwiches are a quick and easy lunch that everyone loves. The different variety of meats, cheeses and condiments you can throw together are endless, making sandwiches the perfect meal for everyone.

If you're on the hunt for the best sandwiches around, Eat This, Not That! set out to find the best delis in each state.

"Although the East Coast and Mid-Atlantic regions, especially cities like New York City and Philadelphia, are known for having incredible delis, don't count out the options all across the country."

To find the best deli in each state, Eat This, Not That! looked at "reviews and feedback from locals and tourists" and also looked at "some award-winning delis."

So, what is Minnesota's best deli?

Northern Market Smokehaus in Duluth.

Here is what the report had to say about Northern Market Smokehaus:

"Known for its eclectic selection of sandwiches and located on the banks of Lake Superior, Northern Market Smokehaus makes good use of its wide selection of smoked fish. The deli's lox is made from salmon that's smoked on-site and its most popular menu item is the Cajun Finn, which is made from smoked salmon with Cajun seasoning, scallion cream cheese, sliced roasted red peppers, sliced pepperoncini, and mixed greens in a stirato roll."

Click here to see the best deli in each state.

