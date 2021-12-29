This Tiny Town In Minnesota Has A Population Of 8

We all know how populated major cities are throughout the states, but a lot of people are unaware of the small towns surrounding those major metropolitan areas.

Luckily, if you aren't aware of the smallest town in your state, House Beautiful set out to find the tiniest towns in the United States.

"When it comes to small towns, every state boasts at least one scenic mountain town, one pretty lake town, and one quirky small-town destination, but only one can take the top spot as the absolute teeniest!"

So, what is Minnesota's tiniest town?

The tiniest town in Minnesota is Funkley, with a population of eight.

Funkley is located in Beltrami County

Here is what House Beautiful had to say about Funkley:

"This teeny town in just a few miles from several lakes including the Red Lake Reservation, Lake Winnibigoshish, and Leech Lake."

According to City-Data, the 2019 Census reported that Funkley had three males and five females living there with a median age range of 40 years old. The largest city with over 50,000 people near Funkley is Fargo, North Dakota, with a population of 121,889 as of 2019.

