Miranda Lambert Shares How Her Brother Helped Name Her New 'Queer Eye' Song

Miranda Lambert’s latest song has officially released, and the “Y’all Means All” singer credited her brother with inspiring the name.

Lambert teamed up with Queer Eye to write a new song for the new season of the hit Netflix series. The song and the sixth season released on Friday (December 31). In the latest season of Queer Eye, the Fab Five — Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown, Tan France and Bobby Berk — travel to Lambert’s home state of Texas to “serve up hip tips, emotionally charged makeovers and heartfelt reveals that bring out all the feels.”

“I was asked to write a song for [Queer Eye] and thought it was such a cool idea because I love the show,” Lambert dished on Instagram, sharing a clip of her new song. She also noted: “My little brother [Luke Lambert] sent me a few titles and ‘Y’all Means All’ was one of them. I wrote the song with my friends [Luke Dick] and [Shane McAnally]. I’m proud to be part of this amazing show that does so much good.” Luke Lambert dropped a comment on his sister’s post, writing: “I love the song so much! Can’t wait to watch the Fab Five in Texas! 🌈🤠🍦”

On the new song, Lambert sings: “Yes queen, go queen/ Dip it like a dairy queen/ Put your inhibitions in a big U-Haul/ Goodwill Gucci/ Where my Chattahoochies/ Out in the country honey, y’all means all/ Y’all means all” Listen to the full song here: