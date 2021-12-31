Passenger Assaults Officer, Tackled During Arrest At LAX

A Delta Airlines passenger was caught on camera attacking a police officer before being tackled to the ground during his arrest at Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday (December 30) afternoon.

TMZ shared video footage of the incident, which took place after a man was denied boarding a Delta flight headed to New York after he was deemed to be intoxicated, law enforcement officers confirmed.

Police responded to the scene and attempted to escort the man out of the terminal, walking him down an escalator to the airport's exit.

The man is then shown striking an officer at the bottom of the escalator in the chest area before being shoved into a sign near the airport door and taken down to the ground.

(WARNING: Viewer discretion is advised due to foul language)