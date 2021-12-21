WATCH: Miami Airport Brawl Involving Officer Leads To Multiple Arrests
By Jason Hall
December 21, 2021
Multiple people were taken into custody after a large brawl broke out at Miami International Airport on Monday (December 20) night, authorities confirmed to NBC Miami.
The incident took place just after 6:30 p.m. after officers responded to a disturbance at gate H8 stemming from a delayed charter flight, the Miami-Dade Police Department confirmed.
Responding officers located an "unruly passenger" who reportedly took the keys to an airport golf cart and refused to let the airport employee leave the area.
Viral video footage of the incident shared on social media showed a large crowd surrounding what appears to be a scuffle between the man and an officer.
During the fight, the officer appeared to have the man in a chokehold before at least two other people attempted to intervene, appearing to try to release the other man from the officer's grasp.
The man was then released and appeared to chase the officer before landing multiple strikes.
The officer attempted to back away before pulling out what appears to be a weapon, leading to another person in the crowd holding up their hands in an effort to deescalate the situation.
The video doesn't show what led to the situation initially escalating and the Miami-Dade Police Department confirmed it is investigating the situation, as well as the circumstances related to the officer withdrawing a weapon.
The department did not release any information on the individuals detained or possible charges they may face in relation to the incident.
“Like airports across the country, (Miami International Airport) is seeing record-high passenger numbers this winter travel season," MIA Director and CEO Ralph Cutié said in a statement obtained by NBC News. "Unfortunately, that passenger growth has come with a record-high increase nationwide in bad behavior as well, such as the incident this evening at MIA."