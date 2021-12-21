WATCH: Miami Airport Brawl Involving Officer Leads To Multiple Arrests

Multiple people were taken into custody after a large brawl broke out at Miami International Airport on Monday (December 20) night, authorities confirmed to NBC Miami.

The incident took place just after 6:30 p.m. after officers responded to a disturbance at gate H8 stemming from a delayed charter flight, the Miami-Dade Police Department confirmed.

Responding officers located an "unruly passenger" who reportedly took the keys to an airport golf cart and refused to let the airport employee leave the area.

Viral video footage of the incident shared on social media showed a large crowd surrounding what appears to be a scuffle between the man and an officer.

During the fight, the officer appeared to have the man in a chokehold before at least two other people attempted to intervene, appearing to try to release the other man from the officer's grasp.

The man was then released and appeared to chase the officer before landing multiple strikes.