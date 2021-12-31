This Is Colorado's Most Unusual Building

Every state has its strange sights. From weird architecture to natural and unusually-shaped landscapes, there's no shortage of oddities across the United States. Some of these locations make for amazing and fun tourist spots, as well.

Home Beautiful pinpointed the most unusual buildings in each state, from giant baskets and dog-shaped hotels to whimsical centers and grand mansions. According to writers, one of the weirdest things you'll see in Colorado is...

The Bishop Castle!

Located in Rye, Colorado, this asymmetrical structure has been in construction for nearly 60 years... by one man! That's right, Jim Bishop spent decades building this impressive monument.