This Is Colorado's Most Unusual Building
By Zuri Anderson
December 31, 2021
Every state has its strange sights. From weird architecture to natural and unusually-shaped landscapes, there's no shortage of oddities across the United States. Some of these locations make for amazing and fun tourist spots, as well.
Home Beautiful pinpointed the most unusual buildings in each state, from giant baskets and dog-shaped hotels to whimsical centers and grand mansions. According to writers, one of the weirdest things you'll see in Colorado is...
The Bishop Castle!
Located in Rye, Colorado, this asymmetrical structure has been in construction for nearly 60 years... by one man! That's right, Jim Bishop spent decades building this impressive monument.
"Bishop castle is a monumental statue in stone and iron that cries loud testament to the beauty and glory of not only Having a Dream, but Sticking with your Dream no matter what, and most importantly, that if you do believe in yourself and strive to maintain that belief, anything can happen!" according to a website dedicated to the castle.
This structure comes with dozens of rooms, a grand ballroom, and even a fire-breathing dragon.
The best part about Bishop Castle is that you can visit it for free! If you happen to be near Rye in the future, drop by 12705 State Highway 165. and see a living piece of history.
