This Is Oregon's Most Unusual Building

By Zuri Anderson

December 31, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Every state has its strange sights. From weird architecture to natural and unusually-shaped landscapes, there's no shortage of oddities across the United States. Some of these locations make for amazing and fun tourist spots, as well.

Home Beautiful pinpointed the most unusual buildings in each state, from giant baskets and dog-shaped hotels to whimsical centers and grand mansions. According to writers, one of the weirdest things you'll see in Oregon is...

The Pittock Mansion!

"Featuring an eclectic mix of architecture styles, the 46-room Pittock Mansion in Portland, Oregon was... a private home for Henry Pittock, the publisher of The Oregonian. Today, the Pittock Mansion Society operates the estate as a museum," writers say.

If you're planning on taking a tour here, there are three main parts of the 46-acre property to explore: the Mansion itself, the Gate Lodge, a three-car garage, and the Grounds, which is home to the carefully-maintained and beautiful gardens.

The museum has tours, a permanent collection of 20th-century artifacts, and rotating exhibits. There's plenty to do on this historic property, so make sure to plan ahead if you want to visit! You can check out ticket prices here.

Click here to check out the strangest structures across the country.

