Here's How Betty White's 100th Birthday Will Still Be Celebrated

The show honoring the 100th birthday of beloved Hollywood icon Betty White will go on, even after news of her passing on Friday (December 31).

Betty White: 100 Years Young -- A Birthday Celebration will air as originally planned, the event's producers, Steven Boettcher and Mike Trinklein confirmed to the New York Post.

“Our hearts mourn today with the passing of Betty White. During the many years we worked with her, we developed a great love and admiration for Betty as a person, and as an accomplished entertainer,” the producers said. “We are thankful for the many decades of delight she brought to everyone. Betty always said she was the ‘luckiest broad on two feet’ to have had a career as long as she did. And honestly, we were the lucky ones to have had her for so long.

White was featured in a PEOPLE Magazine cover story this week ahead of her what would have been her 100th birthday on January 17.

"I'm so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age," White said during the recent interview. "It's amazing."

The upcoming birthday special is scheduled to include appearances by Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno, Carol Burnett, Craig Feguson, Jimmy Kimmel, Valerie Bertinelli, James Corden, Wendie Malick and Jennifer Love Hewitt.