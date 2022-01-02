Here's 5 Things You Should Know About Clayton Echard, The New 'Bachelor'

The Bachelor kicks off Monday (January 3) night for its 26th season and Clayton Echard will be calling the shots.

Echard was introduced to "Bachelor Nation" during Michelle Young's season of The Bachelorette in the fall. He finished in eighth place. He was rumored to be the new Bachelor in September, before Young's season began, and was confirmed at the end of November.

Echard will have 10 weeks to date 23 announced women with the help and guidance from new Bachelor host Jesse Palmer, a former Bachelor himself on the ABC show's fifth season in 2004. Here's what you need to know about the newest Bachelor, Clayton Echard.