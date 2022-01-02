Man Killed After Being Pushed Into Train In Unprovoked Incident

By Jason Hall

January 2, 2022

A man was killed after being pushed "into an oncoming train, without provocation," authorities in San Diego confirmed amid the launch of a homicide investigation.

"The male struck the side of a passing train, causing his injuries," the San Diego Police Department said in a new release obtained by NBC News.

The department said the man experienced "trauma to his upper body" and was pronounced dead at the scene just after 6:00 a.m. local time on Saturday (January 1).

Detectives said the victim and the suspect both exited the southbound trolley at the city's Old Town Trolley Station "and were walking on the platform when the suspect pushed the male into an oncoming train, without provocation," before the suspect "fled the area on foot," NBC News reports.

Police described the suspect as a light skinned male between 5'7" and 5'9" with a thin build who was wearing all black clothing when he was spotted fleeing the scene of the incident.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was described by authorities as "a white male in his 60s."

A woman was struck by an Amtrak train one month prior in San Diego, however, no foul play was suspected as she was sitting on the edge of the platform with her legs dangling over the edge before the incident occurred, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

