Mumford & Sons Ring In The New Year In Their Birthday Suits

By Katrina Nattress

January 2, 2022

2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival And Daytime Stage
Photo: Getty Images North America

Mumford & Sons rang in the New Year in their birthday suits. On January 1, Marcus Mumford, Ben Lovett, and Ted Dwane shared a NSFW video on Instagram that shows the trio running into the ocean butt-naked. "Happy New Year from the lads!" they exclaim before squealing as their skin hits the cold water.

The post garnered some pretty great comments, including "Mumford and Buns," "Happy Nude Year" and the simple yet hilarious "Cheeky."

Though some fans were confused as to what they were doing, it's a tradition (albeit crazy one) known as the Polar Plunge where people submerge themselves in frigid water on New Year's Day. However, most people do it while wearing at least some sort of clothing.

Watch Mumford & Sons' NSFW video here.

Last year was an interesting one for the folk rockers. They managed to make headlines without releasing new music when their banjo player Winston Marshall left the band after receiving backlash for praising right-wing journalist Andy Ngo's controversial book, 'Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan To Destroy Democracy.'

At the end of the year, Marshall announced his post-band plans, revealing that he's launching a new podcast in 2022 called "Marshall Matters" where he'll be "interviewing people across the creative industries to find out what indeed is the state of the arts."

