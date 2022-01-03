Frank Iero Mourns The 'Sudden Passing' Of His Dog Millie

While many people rang in the new year with messages of hope and happiness, Frank Iero's first post of 2022 unfortunately said goodbye to his dog, Millie.

"It is with a very heavy heart that i announce the sudden passing of our little bean Millie. Millie loved taking naps in the sun, taking naps on the sofa, taking naps on the floor, and when awake; growling at her siblings," the My Chemical Romance guitarist wrote on Instagram alongside a series of pictures of the pup. "I hope you’re curled up on a small couch in the sky my little one. I wish we had more time together here, but i’m incredibly thankful for the 6 months the universe gave us together. Rest Easy Mildred, I love you."

Iero first announced that his family had adopted the 8-year-old dog in June, revealing that she was a distant relative/descendant of Sweet Pea — his dog that crossed the rainbow bridge in 2018.

"Unfortunately Millie’s previous owner was elderly and passed away," he explained at the time. "But thanks to the kind folks at @houndsinpounds Millie was rescued from the shelter and is getting a new family here in NJ. Thank you @houndsinpounds for taking such good care of this little one and for entrusting us to be her new forever home. Stay tuned as Lois and Soup help Millie grieve and get acclimated to her new life as a Lero. And you can probably also watch me spoil this skunk rotten. 🤷‍♀️"

There's no doubt she was spoiled until the very end. See Iero's post below.