Here's Why Kane Brown's Wife Says Secret Pregnancy Was The 'Best Decision'

Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn surprised fans with a special announcement on New Years Day: Kodi Jane Brown was born on Thursday (December 30).

The country artist and his wife announced that the “secrets finally out” as they introduced their second daughter to the world. Kane and Katelyn welcomed Kodi’s big sister, Kingsley Rose, in October 2019. Katelyn took to Instagram to explain why opting to keep the pregnancy under wraps was “the best decision I’ve ever made.” She captioned her post:

“These past 9 months have been so sacred and special to me. Choosing to keep my pregnancy quiet was the best decision I’ve ever made. Soaking in special moments with my daughter and husband without the influence of social media and outside world made this time that much more intimate and unforgettable. Thank you for all the kind messages and love. I am so grateful and blessed to be these little girls mama and can not wait to raise strong, confident, sweet little ladies with you @kanebrown_music … you are the man we all look up to ❣️"

Katelyn also shared a reel that takes a walk down memory lane, as she was “try hiding a pregnancy for 9 months.” Now that the “secrets finally out,” Kane took to Instagram to share a photo he’s been holding onto for a while. He said: “I’ve always wanted a son until I had Kingsley and now I’m good with all my girls 😘” See the sweet photos from the Brown family here: