'Secret's Finally Out': Kane Brown And Wife Katelyn Welcome Second Child

Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn, are now the proud parents of two children.

According to People, the couple welcomed their second child on Thursday (December 30) in Nashville after keeping the pregnancy a secret to the public. The happy parents both took to Instagram to share the first looks at their new daughter, Kodi Jane Brown. and announce her arrival.

"New year, New family member," the country star wrote, alongside a photo of himself and Katelyn posing with baby Kodi. "Welcome to the family Kodi Jane. [Secret's] finally out."

He added another black and white closeup photo of the new arrival wearing an adorable onesie with the message: "Hello world I'm Kodi."