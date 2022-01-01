'Secret's Finally Out': Kane Brown And Wife Katelyn Welcome Second Child

By Sarah Tate

January 1, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn, are now the proud parents of two children.

According to People, the couple welcomed their second child on Thursday (December 30) in Nashville after keeping the pregnancy a secret to the public. The happy parents both took to Instagram to share the first looks at their new daughter, Kodi Jane Brown. and announce her arrival.

"New year, New family member," the country star wrote, alongside a photo of himself and Katelyn posing with baby Kodi. "Welcome to the family Kodi Jane. [Secret's] finally out."

He added another black and white closeup photo of the new arrival wearing an adorable onesie with the message: "Hello world I'm Kodi."

Katelyn Brown shared her own family portrait as well as solo shots of her holding and staring lovingly at her daughter. The now mom-of-two even paid tribute to her newborn with a hair clip that spelled out Kodi's name.

"Blessed with another beautiful angel Kodi Jane Brown," she captioned the photos. "We love you so much."

This is Kane and Katelyn Brown's second child together. The pair welcomed their first child, daughter Kingsley Rose, back in October 2019, one year after tying the knot. The 2-year-old showed off her dance moves earlier this year at one of her dad's concerts, grooving along to his hit "One Mississippi." Not to be outdone, he shared his own "coolest dad" dancing when he tried his hand at a TikTok trend.

