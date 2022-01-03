Miley Cyrus Relives Performance Of Iconic Dolly Parton Song With Noah Cyrus

By Kelly Fisher

January 3, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Miley Cyrus is reliving all of the best moments from her New Year’s Eve Party, and one of the most memorable performances of the night involved the “Midnight Sky” singer’s younger sister, Noah Cyrus.

Noah, who turns 22 on Saturday (January 8), joined her sister on stage during the NBC New Year’s Eve special for a cover of an iconic song: “Jolene,” by Dolly Parton. Miley, 29, took to Instagram to reflect on the performance with her “baby sister” in Miami. “Your smile is like a breath of spring, your voice is soft like summer rain! @noahcyrus 🖤,” she captioned the video. “Covering Jolene in Miami at #MileysNewYearsEveParty@dollyparton@nbc@peacocktv.” Watch the New Years Eve performance here:

Miley teamed up with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson to ring in 2022. NBC announced in November that the two would host the telecast, executive produced by Lorne Michaels and including a ton of celebrity guests. Jen Neal, NBCUniversal executive vice president of live events, specials and E! News, said in a statement: “In what is sure to be an exciting and fun evening, we are looking forward to partnering with Lorne Michaels and ringing in 2022 with a night of incredible entertainment, led by Miley and Pete.”

