Miley Cyrus Relives Performance Of Iconic Dolly Parton Song With Noah Cyrus

Miley Cyrus is reliving all of the best moments from her New Year’s Eve Party, and one of the most memorable performances of the night involved the “Midnight Sky” singer’s younger sister, Noah Cyrus.

Noah, who turns 22 on Saturday (January 8), joined her sister on stage during the NBC New Year’s Eve special for a cover of an iconic song: “Jolene,” by Dolly Parton. Miley, 29, took to Instagram to reflect on the performance with her “baby sister” in Miami. “Your smile is like a breath of spring, your voice is soft like summer rain! @noahcyrus 🖤,” she captioned the video. “Covering Jolene in Miami at #MileysNewYearsEveParty@dollyparton@nbc@peacocktv.” Watch the New Years Eve performance here: