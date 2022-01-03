Titans' Bud Dupree Linked To Incident At Nashville Walgreens

Tennessee Titans linebacker Alvin 'Bud' Dupree is reportedly linked to an investigation into a physical incident that took place at a Nashville Walgreens store Monday (January 3) morning.

The Metro Nashville Police Department confirmed to FOX 17 News that Dupree, 28, was with several people when an altercation involving two store employees took place at the Walgreens on Rosa Parks Boulevard at 8:06 a.m.

Metro Police responded to a report of a fight, which they said occurred after a male employee tried to take a video of Dupree with his phone.

Police said a 21-year-old female employee was treated for a cut to her hand and a 20-year-old male experienced a cut on his forehead during the incident, FOX 17 News reports.

The department said Dupree and the individuals with him at the time of the incident had left the scene prior to officers' arrival and detectives are working to identify what took place during the reported incident.

A representative for the Titans told FOX 17 News that the team is "aware of the situation" and was "gathering additional information" at the time of publication on Monday.

Dupree recorded one tackle during the Titans' 34-3 win against the Miami Dolphins at Nissan Stadium on Sunday (January 2), which clinched the AFC South Division title and moved Tennessee into the top seed in the AFC standings.

Dupree signed a five-year, $82.5 million deal with the Titans on March 16, one year after being franchise tagged by the Pittsburgh Steelers last offseason.

The former University of Kentucky standout has made five starts in 10 appearances for the Titans during the 2021-22 NFL season, recording 14 tackles, 3.0 sacks and two tackles for loss.

Dupree had previously spent his entire career with the Steelers after being selected No. 22 overall in the 2015 NFL Draft.