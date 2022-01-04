Carly Pearce Delivers Bold Breakup Anthem On 'The Tonight Show'

Carly Pearce delivered a powerful and sassy performance of one of her latest songs on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and fans are loving it. The country artist had “the BEST time” performing on the show, she said as she shared a clip on Tuesday morning (January 4). Host Jimmy Fallon introduced Pearce as “the reigning CMA Female Vocalist of the Year. Performing ‘Diamondback’ from her album 29: Written in Stone, please welcome Carly Pearce!” The breakup anthem sees Pearce part ways with all the belongings she once shared with an ex — but pledge to never give the diamond back:

“Keep the house, keep the truck/ Go downtown, get too drunk/ Kiss a one-night stand with a butterfly on her back/ Take the bed where you used to lie/ Keep the friends I never liked/ And the happy ever after welcome mat/ But you ain't gonna get this diamond back/ No, never ever gettin' this diamond back/ You can keep the dog and the Cadillac/ But you ain't gonna get this diamond back”

The song is one of many from Pearce’s smash album, 29: Written in Stone, along with “Next Girl,” “What He Didn’t Do,” and “Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” a duet with Ashley McBryde. The album released in September, and was one of the many highlights to make 2021 “TRULY the best year of my life,” Pearce gushed in a reflective post to close out the year. She’s setting her sights on “making more memories in 2022.” Watch her perform “Diamondback” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon here: