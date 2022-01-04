How Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Spent The Holidays

It's no secret that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are head over in heels in love after reuniting last year. Though they each have their own families, these lovebirds still managed to spend quality time together over the holidays.

According to a new report from People, Affleck spent Christmas Eve with his three children, Violet, Seraphine, and Samuel, before they left for a vacation with their mom, Jennifer Garner, on Christmas day. Lopez and Affleck then brought their families together on Christmas, celebrating with Lopez's twins, Max and Emme, as well as Affleck's mom.

“It was a pretty quiet holiday for them," an insider told People. "They really enjoyed it after a busy fall."

This is far from the first time Affleck and Lopez have brought their families together for special occasions. The happy couple have been spotted on special outings with all their kids multiple times in recent months. Back in August, a source close to the pair spoke to E! Online about Lopez's desire to become close to Affleck's children. "Jennifer has made a big effort to get to know Ben's kids and welcome them into her home and her life," the insider revealed at the time. "They have spent a lot of time getting to know each other and letting the kids have fun and bond."

Affleck recently opened up to WSC about his role as a parent, emphasizing how he teaches his children to prioritize good values. "The most important thing to me is to be a good father," he said. "Boys need to be taught. How to behave, how to conduct yourself. What your values should be. The ways my father did that for me are really meaningful."