Jared Leto's 'Morbius' Gets Delayed — Again

With Spiderman: No Way Home's box office-crushing release last month, Marvel fans have been eager for Morbius to hit theaters. Unfortunately, those fans are going to have to wait a little longer. According to The Wrap, the movie's release has been delayed again, this time from January 28 to April 1. The recent surge of COVID cases due to the highly contagious Omicron variant is to blame for the push back. This is the sixth time Morbius, which stars Jared Leto in the titular role, has been delayed. It was originally supposed to come out in July 2020 and has been promoted since 2019.

Morbius' latest trailer, which premiered in November, details the movie's synopsis: "One of Marvel’s most compelling and conflicted characters comes to the big screen as Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil – or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?"

Watch the Morbius trailer above and cross your fingers that it doesn't get delayed again.