Kanye West Is Dating New Woman And Working On 'Masterpiece' Donda 2

Just months off the success of his tenth studio album, DONDA, Kanye West is already in the studio working on the project's highly anticipated follow-up. According to Pusha T's manager, Steven Victor who spoke about Kanye's upcoming project to Complex, Yeezy has already begun working on the sequel LP to the album that tote's his mother's name as the title. Victor exclusively shared:

“Ye has started working on his new masterpiece Donda 2"

The Donda sequel would mark the first time in Ye's career that he released a sequel to one of his albums. The news of the follow-up to the star's hip hop/gospel infused album comes just days after Kanye was spotted in the studio with rap legend Scarface.