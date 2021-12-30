Here's Why Kanye West Plans To Tear Down His New Home Across From Kim K

Kanye West is determined to get his new mansion just right. Just days after news broke that the rapper purchased a new $4.5 million home across the street from estranged wife Kim Kardashian, the Grammy Award winning rapper is planning to tear the house down completely, in order to rebuild it back up to his liking. A source told People magazine:

"Kanye’s new house is a teardown. He only bought it for the location. It’s near Kim and the kids. He has a vision for the house and plans on starting construction ASAP.”

Another source added that Ye, who recently changed his government name, purchased the home to be as close to his four children as possible, sharing:

"It’s just simple logistics so that he is close to his children and has access to them at the drop of a hat.”

Kanye's home renovation comes on the heel of the star being spotted out at a restaurant in Houston with Instagram model Yasmine Lopez. Although Kanye and Yasmine were spotted at the same party, sources say they aren't dating --- and they were "there separately and interacted, but they're not involved."