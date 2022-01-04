Las Vegas Raiders CB Nate Hobbs Arrested For DUI After Found Asleep In Car

Las Vegas Raiders rookie cornerback Nate Hobbs was arrested early Monday morning on a misdemeanor charge of DUI.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said dispatchers received a call at 4:09 a.m. about a driver who was found asleep inside a vehicle parked on the exit ramp of a parking garage on South Las Vegas Boulevard, according to ESPN. Officers identified the man as Hobbs, 22, and failed the field sobriety test. He was transported and booked at the Clark County Detention Center for misdemeanor DUI charges.

In a statement, the Raiders organization said it was "aware" of the incident.

"The organization has been in communication with local law enforcement and is in the process of gathering more information. We will have no further comment at this time," the statement to ESPN said.

Hobbs is a fifth-year NFL Draft pick out of Illinois. He ranks fourth on the team for tackles with 67 in 15 games. He also recorded an interception, two defended passes, a forced fumble and a sack this season.

Hobbs' arrest comes two months after Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III was involved in a car crash that killed a 23-year-old woman. Ruggs is facing up to 50 years in prison.