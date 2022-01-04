Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore play spouses on NBC's hit drama This Is Us. After six seasons as scene partners, the pair's off-screen bond is just as strong as their on-screen one. While chatting with E! News ahead of the show's final season, Ventimiglia gushed about working alongside Moore. His words are so kind and heartfelt, they may just leave you blushing.

"I remember saying to her that I'm not going to be happy unless you're happy," he recalled of their early days on set. "That's been the consistent thread for Mandy and I, we both just invest so much. We communicate so much."

"I just think the world of her. She's wonderful," he praised, going on to call his on-screen wife "incredibly, naturally talented," as well as "very connected to what she does."

"She works incredibly hard," he added. Six seasons later, Ventimiglia continues to be "always inspired by Mandy."

"She puts a lot of effort into the work," he continued. "but when the work is done, she leaves it in a studio. She walks away from it. And she's...passionate about something else: Her family, her music, her friends, giving back to the community. She's a very inspirational woman."

Earlier this year, NBC announced This Is Us would come to an end after its sixth season. The news didn't come as much of a surprise to the series' devoted fanbase. Creator Dan Fogelman has been open about his desire to tell the story of the Pearson family over the course of a six-season arc. “We never set out to make a television series that was going to last 18 seasons, so we have a very direct plan. I have script pages I have written and I’m writing that really are deep, deep, deep into the future. We have a plan for what we’re going to do, and I know what the plan is,” he told The Hollywood Reporter back in April 2019.

Showrunner Isaac Aptaker echoed these sentiments, as well, while chatting with Deadline. "From day one, Dan came in with his master plan for the big picture stuff of the show and said, 'I think this is where we end up. I think this is what I know. Let's figure out the rest together,'" he said.

The final season of This Is Us premieres Tuesday (January 4), at 9 p.m. on NBC. Will you be tuning in?