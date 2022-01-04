'NEED 2 P': Ohio BMV Rejects Hundreds Of License Plates In 2021

By Kelly Fisher

January 5, 2022

Ohio Plates
Photo: Getty Images

It’s a new year, and that means taking a look back at some of the highlights of the previous one.

Sometimes, it means looking back at some of the weirdest things to have happen. That’s why Ohioans are checking out the lengthy list of rejected license plate ideas that didn’t get the green light in 2021.

The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles denied more than 800 plate submissions, including nearly 50 anti-President Joe Biden references, Columbus-based NBC4 found via a public records request. The news outlet noted that 827 rejected plates is a nearly 80% increase from the 462 rejected plates in 2020. Last year, some of the plates that didn’t make it to the road also included political references, as well as nods to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Netflix series Tiger King, among others.

Like last year, many of the rejected license plates included profanity and inappropriate language. Viewer discretion is advised.

Here are 20 of the license plate ideas that the BMV turned down in 2021:

  1. 2FN SLOW
  2. F BDN
  3. STALKIN
  4. 1SEXYB
  5. H8OHIO
  6. SLAP
  7. LMAO EPA
  8. DUCK BDN
  9. LMAO GAS
  10. LOST AF
  11. OH HI HO
  12. PSYCHO B
  13. ESNTL AF
  14. DMB PIG
  15. TOXIC AF
  16. NEED 2 P
  17. KSMYGAS
  18. CANIBAL
  19. FUNNY AF
  20. BOUJE AF

See the full, 18-page list (with viewer discretion) here.

