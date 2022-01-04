WATCH: 706 Animals Crossed I-80 Parley's Canyon Wildlife Bridge In 2021
By Dani Medina
January 4, 2022
When the Utah Department of Transportation uses its slogan, "Keep Utah Moving," it's not only limited to two-legged creatures. It also includes "furry friends who call Utah home."
UDOT revealed Monday how many animals used the overpass on Interstate-80 in Parley's Canyon in 2021 — and it's a whopping number.
UDOT said in a Facebook post 706 animals were able to safely get across I-80 using the wildlife crossing in 2021. Here's a breakdown of some:
- 23 birds including six bird species
- 414 mule deer crossings
- 54 coyote crossings
- 27 porcupine crossings
- 8 black bear crossings
There are several cameras set up on the overpass to monitor animal activity. UDOT posted a video compilation Monday showing different animals using the overpass. You can watch the video here. Keep an eye out for a direction-conflicted black bear, a photo-bombing deer and a whole lot of moose.
The overpass was installed to help animals get to the other side of Parley's Canyon without crossing the six-lane interstate. It opened in December 2018 with the goal of ensuring "fewer animals attempt to cross the highway — creating a safer road for everyone."
