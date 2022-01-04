WATCH: 706 Animals Crossed I-80 Parley's Canyon Wildlife Bridge In 2021

By Dani Medina

January 4, 2022

Photo: Utah Department of Transportation/Facebook

When the Utah Department of Transportation uses its slogan, "Keep Utah Moving," it's not only limited to two-legged creatures. It also includes "furry friends who call Utah home."

UDOT revealed Monday how many animals used the overpass on Interstate-80 in Parley's Canyon in 2021 — and it's a whopping number.

UDOT said in a Facebook post 706 animals were able to safely get across I-80 using the wildlife crossing in 2021. Here's a breakdown of some:

  • 23 birds including six bird species
  • 414 mule deer crossings
  • 54 coyote crossings
  • 27 porcupine crossings
  • 8 black bear crossings

There are several cameras set up on the overpass to monitor animal activity. UDOT posted a video compilation Monday showing different animals using the overpass. You can watch the video here. Keep an eye out for a direction-conflicted black bear, a photo-bombing deer and a whole lot of moose.

The overpass was installed to help animals get to the other side of Parley's Canyon without crossing the six-lane interstate. It opened in December 2018 with the goal of ensuring "fewer animals attempt to cross the highway — creating a safer road for everyone."

When we talk about keeping Utahns moving, that includes our furry friends who call Utah home. By installing this wildlife crossing over I-80 in Parley’s Canyon we help wildlife get to the other side of the canyon, and most importantly, ensure fewer animals attempt to cross the highway - creating a safer road for everyone. The overpass had another busy year. Over the last year, confirmed crossings included... 🛣️ 706 animal crossings 🦅 23 species including 6 bird species 🦌 414 mule deer crossings 🐺 54 coyote crossings 🦔 27 porcupine crossings 🐻 8 black bear crossings 🐾 10 moose crossings Utah Division of Wildlife Resources

Posted by Utah DOT on Monday, January 3, 2022
