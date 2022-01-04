Soulja Boy Reveals Why He's Officially Done Rapping

The news comes after Soulja's tumultuous and eventful year, chock full of beef with fellow hip hop artists, including Kanye West and the late Young Dolph. Draco's beef with Dolph also got the "Crank That" removed from the Millennium Tour stop in St. Louis and Memphis. As for his debacle with Kanye, Soulja went on several social media rants, calling West out after being left off the star's highly anticipated 10th studio album DONDA.

Ultimately, Kanye gave SB his props during his now infamous Drink Champs interview, calling Soulja one of the top 5 most influential rappers of all time for modern artists.