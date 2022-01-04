Stepfather Accused Of Blocking Officer From Pulling Over Daughter For OWI

A Wisconsin stepfather was arrested after blocking an officer from pulling over his stepdaughter while she was driving under the influence of alcohol.

According to a Facebook post made by the Washington County, Wisconsin Sheriff's Office, around 3:15 a.m. on Friday (December 31), a deputy spotted "two vehicles traveling unusually close together on I41 southbound at STH 33.

The car in front was swerving, driving on and off the shoulder as well as keeping an inconsistent speed all while the car behind was "only traveling 1 to 1.5 car lengths behind."

The deputy pulled next to both of the cars and turned on his emergency lights to try and get behind the front vehicle that was swerving, but the car in the back would not let the patrol car over, the Sheriff's Office wrote.

Both vehicles eventually pulled over and the deputy identified the driver of the back vehicle as a 36-year-old Menomonee Falls stepfather of the driver in the front car.

The girl's stepfather told the deputy that she was arrested earlier for drunk driving in Fond du Lac. He had brought her back to her car so she could drive it home. He also admitted to blocking the patrol car so she would not get arrested again.

The driver under the influence of alcohol was a 20-year-old Milwaukee woman. She failed a field sobriety test and was arrested for a first offense OWI (with one pending).

The post also wrote that both individuals will face charges.